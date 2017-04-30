Dogs join in on fun run for Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue

WINNIPEG — Dozens turned out for a fun run at St. Vital Park to raise money for Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue.

More than 80 dogs joined in on the five and eight kilometre runs at the sixth annual Run Your Heart Out event Sunday morning.

“This year it has pretty much doubled if not tripled. It’s been a great response,” race director Michelle Sutherland said.

The run started off with a Zumba warm up and featured a number of events focused on the dogs.

“A lot of keepsakes for the dogs, it’s not just coming out and showing their pretty little faces, ” Sutherland said.

All fund raised from the event go towards the non-profit volunteer run organization.