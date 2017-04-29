Investigations
Hay bales on fire in southeast Regina

Crews are working to contain a big fire burning up hay bales in southeast Regina, near the Wascana Golf Course.

Fire crews are busy working to contain a big blaze burning up hay bales in southeast Regina, near the Wascana Golf Course.

Officials said the flames broke out at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. About 150 hay bales are in the area, and over half are on fire.

Firefighters are expected to stay on scene for hours, but officials said there is no risk to any property or people.

