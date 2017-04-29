2 residents, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after apartment building fire in Old Strathcona

Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons following a fire in the top floor of an apartment building in Old Strathcona on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

“They’ve both been transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, for precautionary measures,” Acting District Chief Shirley Benson said of two residents of the building. “Anytime that you have an actively working fire it’s a dangerous situation. You always have high amounts of heat and smoke.”

Benson said crews were called to a fire seen at the top floor of an apartment building near 104 Street and Saskatchewan Drive shortly after 8 a.m. She said crews found there to be a “working fire” and they quickly worked to make sure the building was evacuated.

According to Benson, investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

There are about 60 suites in the five-storey building and its occupants won’t be allowed back in until investigators determine it’s safe to do so.

There was no word on how extensive the damage was.

View photos of the fire scene below: