Canada
April 29, 2017 1:28 pm

2 residents, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after apartment building fire in Old Strathcona

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A firefighter and two people living in a Old Strathcona apartment building were taken to hospital for precautionary measures after a fire broke out on the top floor on Saturday morning.

A A

Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons following a fire in the top floor of an apartment building in Old Strathcona on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

“They’ve both been transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, for precautionary measures,” Acting District Chief Shirley Benson said of two residents of the building. “Anytime that you have an actively working fire it’s a dangerous situation. You always have high amounts of heat and smoke.”

Benson said crews were called to a fire seen at the top floor of an apartment building near 104 Street and Saskatchewan Drive shortly after 8 a.m. She said crews found there to be a “working fire” and they quickly worked to make sure the building was evacuated.

According to Benson, investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

There are about 60 suites in the five-storey building and its occupants won’t be allowed back in until investigators determine it’s safe to do so.

There was no word on how extensive the damage was.

View photos of the fire scene below:

Fire2RESIZED

A firefighter and two people living in a Old Strathcona apartment building were taken to hospital for precautionary measures after a fire broke out on the top floor on April 29, 2017.

COURTESY: Ryan DeJong
FireSaskatchewanDriveRESIZED

A firefighter and two people living in a Old Strathcona apartment building were taken to hospital for precautionary measures after a fire broke out on the top floor on April 29, 2017.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
StrathconaFireBLUE

A firefighter and two people living in a Old Strathcona apartment building were taken to hospital for precautionary measures after a fire broke out on the top floor on April 29, 2017.

COURTESY: Ryan DeJong

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
104 Street
Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Fire
old Strathcona
Saskatchewan Drive
Shirley Benson
Strathcona

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News