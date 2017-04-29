Police release images of man wanted in connection with various downtown Toronto thefts

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in an investigation involving a series of break-and-enters, thefts and frauds around downtown Toronto.

The man is wanted for a series of incidents beginning Nov. 18, with the most recent one taking place Thursday.

Police allege he gained access to a number of residential buildings and stole from multiple storage lockers.

Police also said the man broke into several commercial buildings and took contents from various mailboxes.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25-30 years old with a medium build.

He is also wanted for fraud in connection with stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).