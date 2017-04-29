Hamilton police seek suspect in Locke Street bank robbery

Police are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in downtown Hamilton.

Police say a lone male suspect entered the RBC Bank at Locke Street South and Main Street West on April 20 shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The suspect demanded money from a victim, threatening to hurt them, and fled on foot with some cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, red mask, dark pants and a brightly-coloured construction vest.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Ryan Hayr by calling 905-981-6975 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.