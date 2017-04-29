Crime
Two men charged after a stabbing outside bar downtown Toronto

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men after a stabbing outside a bar in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

Police said they received a call around 2:38 a.m. about a stabbing near The Stone Lion Pub at Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told Global News an argument took place outside the bar that quickly escalated.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and once in the bicep.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men have been charged with aggravated assault, assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
