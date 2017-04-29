Crime
April 29, 2017 10:27 am

50-year-old woman facing charges in elder abuse investigation in Warwick

By staff The Canadian Press

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say a 50-year-old woman is charged in an elder abuse investigation.

They say officers went to a Warwick Township, Ont., home on Thursday to assist health-care workers check on the well-being of a resident.

OPP say the officers helped the health-care officials gain entry to the home, which they say was in a state of squalor.

They say a search of the home eventually located an elderly woman who was incoherent and in need of medical intervention and was taken to hospital.

Police say a Warwick Township woman has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

She is to appear in Sarnia, Ont., court on June 5.

