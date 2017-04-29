Crime
April 29, 2017

Man suffering several stab wounds walks into 13 Division

A man was rushed to hospital Saturday morning after walking into Toronto Police’s 13 Division with several stab wounds.

Police said, the victim stumbled into the station at Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road just after 4 a.m.

Reports indicate the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men on Eglinton Avenue.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

There has been no word on suspects.

At this time, police are waiting to speak with the victim.

