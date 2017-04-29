Kelowna Rockets downed by Seattle Thunderbirds

The Kelowna Rockets lost to the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 on Friday.

Seattle came out strong with two goals in the first period.

Calvin Thurkauf put the Rockets on the board 12:07 into the first frame.

In the second period, Nick Merkley tied the game 2-2.

The Thunderbirds came back with two power play goals in the second period and one in the third.

Dillon Dube managed to find the back of the T-Birds net just seconds before the whistle blew to bring the score to 5-3.

Seattle now leads the series three games to two.

The two teams meet again for game six of the Western Conference final Saturday night in Seattle.