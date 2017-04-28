Police searching for missing Surrey woman

Surrey police are asking the public for help locating Sabrena Reiner, last seen on April 24.

Police say Reiner was last seen in the area of 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard, and has not been heard from since.

She is described as 35 years old, 5’7″ tall, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Reiner’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.