Bomb squad summoned after Penticton Mounties make startling discovery in murder investigation
The situation turned potentially explosive Friday as Penticton RCMP executed a search warrant at the scene of a homicide.
Officers were searching a residence where a man was shot and killed Wednesday when they found what appears to be sticks of dynamite.
Police evacuated the townhouse complex and called in the Explosives Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland to dispose of the dynamite.
The sticks can become increasingly unstable with age.
A person arrested shortly after the fatal shooting was later released without being charged.
The name of the victim has not been released.
