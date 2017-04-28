RCMP arrest Edmonton men on sex charges, help teen girl, in Saskatchewan

RCMP have arrested three Edmonton men and helped a teen girl as part of a drug trafficking investigation in western Saskatchewan.

Mounties say they found the men with the girl in a Meadow Lake home on Thursday along with cocaine and marijuana

Two of the men have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and procuring someone under 18 – a reference to illegal sexual activity.

Police say the girl was offered medical treatment.

Dylan Furaha, who is 19, and Faisel Aden, who is 21, also face assault with a weapon, sexual interference and other charges.

Josh Virgo, who is 18, is charged with forcible confinement and drug charges.

The three men are being held in custody and are to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court on Monday.

Police declined to release further details.