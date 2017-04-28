Accident at Penticton automobile dealership claims life of employee

A person has died in a workplace accident at a Penticton automobile dealership.

A report of a man pinned between two vehicles brought emergency responders to Skaha Ford at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

He was apparently freed by fellow workers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took the victim to hospital but he could not be revived.

RCMP are not releasing any information but confirm the coroner is investigating.

WorkSafeBC will also be investigating the circumstances of his death.

The man was in his 30’s.