Investigations
April 28, 2017 5:23 pm

Accident at Penticton automobile dealership claims life of employee

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Emergency responders at Skaha Ford in Penticton where a worker has been killed in an accident

Lauren Pullen/Global News
A A

A person has died in a workplace accident at a Penticton automobile dealership.

A report of a man pinned between two vehicles brought emergency responders to Skaha Ford at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

He was apparently freed by fellow workers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took the victim to hospital but he could not be revived.

RCMP are not releasing any information but confirm the coroner is investigating.

WorkSafeBC will also be investigating the circumstances of his death.

The man was in his 30’s.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident kills employee
BC Coroners Service
penticton
RCMP
skaha ford
Workplace Fatality

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News