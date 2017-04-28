Red Deer man charged, RCMP allege he gave drugs to teens

A 48-year-old man from Red Deer is facing charges in relation to an incident involving two teenagers who were taken to hospital after a possible drug overdose last month.

RCMP said an investigation revealed the man had given alcohol and cocaine to the two teens inside a home on March 19.

RCMP allege the man also tried to to conceal the crime by extorting another person involved.

Shawn Milton Payne has been charged with two counts of trafficking a scheduled substance (cocaine), extortion and obstruction of justice.

Mounties initially responded to reports of two youth possibly overdosing on drugs last month. When emergency crews found them, they were taken to hospital.They later recovered and were released.

RCMP have not released any details about where the incident took place or the relationship between the man and the two teens. ​