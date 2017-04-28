Alberta RCMP charge San Diego man with voyeurism in Airdrie

A 45-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after an incident in Airdrie, Alta. launched an investigation in October 2016.

RCMP received a complaint about possible voyeurism from a person who lives outside of Alberta, who said they found numerous nude photos and videos of women who appeared to be unaware that they were being recorded.

Troy Scott Young has been charged with five counts of voyeurism.

Mounties believe the accused now lives in San Diego, California and a warrant is out for his arrest.

The photos and videos were all recorded in 2014 in Airdrie, according to RCMP.

Officials thanked the public for coming forward with information to help with their investigation.