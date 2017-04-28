Man sentenced for illegally entering wildfire evacuated West Kelowna home

A man who broke into a West Kelowna house evacuated in the summer of 2014 because of a wildfire has escaped jail time for his crime.

Niso Kamhakoataew was granted a conditional discharge.

It means he won’t have a criminal record if he successfully completes 18 months probation.

Following a trial in BC Supreme Court, Kamhakoataew was convicted in December of unlawfully being in a dwelling.

His fingerprints were found in the Cobblestone Road home but Kamhakoataew claims to have no memory of being in the dwelling because of extreme alcohol intoxication.

The residents returned home to find about a dozen bottles of booze were missing.

Kamhakoataew must also pay a $200 Victim Surcharge Fee.