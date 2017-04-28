Philip Michael Chicoine pleads guilty in child pornography case

Philip Michael Chicoine has pleaded guilty to 40 child-related pornography charges in a case that spans three countries.

Chicoine, 27, made the guilty plea in a Saskatoon courtroom on Friday morning.

Another 23 charges were withdrawn.

Chicoine was originally charged in March when members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Saskatoon and seized evidence.

It was alleged Chicoine was arranging to access and live-stream child pornography in Romania and the Philippines with help from women in those countries.

Additional charges were laid against him earlier this month as the investigation that was launched in February continued.

Police said they found evidence Chicoine had paid children and women from Philippines for live-streamed sexual abuse of children and recorded child abuse.

They also said Chicoine communicated with other “like-minded individuals” in North America through social media and traded child abuse material.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered.

Chicoine is scheduled to be sentence on June 19.