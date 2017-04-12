More child pornography charges laid against Philip Michael Chicoine

Philip Michael Chicoine, 27, who was previously charged with child pornography, is now facing 63 Criminal Code offences.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began the investigation in February after child pornography was uploaded to a social media account operated by Chicoine.

On March 9, police executed a search warrant at his Saskatoon residence where they seized evidence.

ICE officials said the examination of devices discovered that Chicoine had paid children and women from Philippines for live-streamed sexual abuse of children and recorded child abuse.

Chicoine also communicated with other “like-minded individuals” in North America through social media and traded child abuse material, according to officials.

The investigation into the female suspects in Southeast Asia is ongoing.

Chicoine is facing multiple charges that include distributing child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, luring a child, agree to commit a sexual offence against a child and conspiracy to commit sexual assault and make child pornography.

He was arrested at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Tuesday on the 44 new charges. The man appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday and was remanded to appear via video on April 24.