Montreal police investigate attempted arson at Westmount pizzeria

Montreal police are investigating a case of attempted arson at a pizzeria in Westmount.

Police said they were called to the restaurant located on Sherbrooke Street West, near Prince Albert Avenue, at 2:50 a.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene discovered a carpet that appeared to have been doused with a flammable liquid.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle, the carpet smelled strongly of gasoline.

Boiselle said there was no damage to the building, leading investigators to believe the suspects may have been interrupted while trying to start the blaze.

So far there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance camera videos to help identify possible suspects.