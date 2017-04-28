Brad Wall’s fundraising dinner draws hundreds of protesters in Saskatoon

Premier Brad Wall’s annual fundraising dinner in Saskatoon drew a crowd of hundreds, protesting the recent provincial budget and new legislation.

Police were present as grassroots groups, non-profits and unions held up traffic entering Prairieland Park for the dinner Thursday.

“We know people are upset and obviously, they’re going to express that dissent as they did today and they should be welcomed and encouraged to do so,” Wall told reporters.

During his remarks, the premier defended the budget and expressed confidence in the provincial government’s legal standing on the carbon tax.

He also addressed the court ruling barring funding for non-Catholic students in Saskatchewan’s public Catholic schools, saying the province has options.

“I don’t want to speculate about them. We’ll be more specific next week,” Wall said.

“We’re pretty confident that we can make sure that this ruling doesn’t stand,” he added.

Union leaders outside the dinner decried Bill 40, which passed a day earlier.

“That’s a horrible piece of legislation. That should’ve never have been introduced in this province,” said Bob Bymoen, president of the Saskatchewan General Employees Union.

“It’s clearly intended to be used, or else why would they have tabled it and passed it?”

When asked if there have been any offers to purchase SaskTel, Wall said there has been unsolicited interest from other communications companies.

“It’s just very, very generic and preliminary in nature and there’s been no offer,” Wall said.

Another fundraising dinner is scheduled for June 1 in Regina.