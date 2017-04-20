Saskatchewan Party dips to record low in Insightrix poll

The Saskatchewan Party is polling at a record low, according to Insightrix.

The company said if an election were held today, 44 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot for the Saskatchewan Party.

Insightrix said this is the lowest approval rating for the party since the company started tracking provincial politics in 2009.

The main reason for the drop in the number is the provincial budget. Many called it disappointing, shocking or disgusting, while some called it necessary.

Premier Brad Wall said he is a little surprised, and grateful, that his party still has a plurality of support in the poll given the measures taken in the budget.

“The tough decisions in this budget were made to get the budget back to balance and keep our economy strong,” Wall said in a statement.

“The budget was not trying to win popularity, but rather to do what’s best for the province’s finances and economy.”

Wall said they are taking another look at library funding cuts, which has been an unpopular move.

The government previously announced changes to cuts in the grants-in-lieu program.

The NDP polled at 40 per cent. The NDP had 60 per cent support in Regina, compared to 46 per cent in Saskatoon and 32 per cent in the rest of the province.

Seven per cent of those polled supported the Progressive Conservatives, five per cent for the Saskatchewan Liberals and four per cent for the Green Party.

Another 25 per cent said they are undecided.

The online poll of 803 randomly selected SaskWatch Research panel members took place from April 11-13, with quotas set by age, gender and region to match the province’s population.

As the poll was done online, Insightrix said margin of errors are not applicable. Company officials added that comparisons have been made to similar polls using the same methodology.