Building destroyed by massive fire in Niverville, Manitoba
A huge fire in Niverville, Manitoba destroyed a warehouse Thursday afternoon.
The building, just off Main Street, was being used as a hobby shop by a local resident, according to town officials.
Video and photos sent to Global News shows flames shooting out of the building and several metres into the air.
It’s not known what caused the blaze but no injuries were reported.
Niverville is 20 minutes south of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway.
