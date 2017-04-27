Fire
April 27, 2017
Updated: April 27, 2017 7:48 pm

Building destroyed by massive fire in Niverville, Manitoba

Global News

WATCH: Viewer submitted video shows the fire tearing through this building in Niverville, Manitoba.

A huge fire in Niverville, Manitoba destroyed a warehouse Thursday afternoon.

The building, just off Main Street, was being used as a hobby shop by a local resident, according to town officials.

Video and photos sent to Global News shows flames shooting out of the building and several metres into the air.

Fire tears through a warehouse in Niverville, Manitoba.

It’s not known what caused the blaze but no injuries were reported.

Niverville is 20 minutes south of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway.

