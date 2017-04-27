Settlement reached in deadly Saskatchewan school bus crash lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in lawsuit that was filed after a fatal school bus crash near Biggar, Sask.

Monica Domes, 40, died in hospital after she was struck and critically injured by the school bus while she was standing by a truck on the side of Highway 4 north of Biggar on Feb. 3, 2014.

Her twin boys were passengers on the bus that was being driven by Edward Cumpstone.

Domes’ family filed the lawsuit against Cumpstone, claiming he was “negligent in the performance of his duties as a school bus driver.”

The family also claimed they had suffered physiological and emotional distress since the crash.

In an email to Global News, Jason Peszko, the lawyer representing the Domes family, said the “parties have reached a resolution and the matter has been recently concluded.”

None of the details can be released and are private to the parties involved in the proceedings, said Peszko.

“The family believes this is in the best interests of Monica’s children to minimize their exposure to further public comment about their mother’s passing and the events that followed.”

“The family asks for their privacy to be respected as they continue to work through the loss of Monica and there will be no further comment either by myself or the plaintiffs to the media on this matter,” stated Peszko.

Sun West School Division and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Roxan Foursha, a communications officer for Sun West School Division, said the school division is not in a position to respond to any inquiries due to the confidential nature of the settlement.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools was dropped from the lawsuit in 2015 and officials said they are not in a position to discuss the case.

When contacted by Global News, Cumpstone said he could not discuss the case at this time.

Cumpstone pleaded guilty in October 2014 to driving without due care and attention and was fined $500 plus an $80 surcharge.

He was driving the bus northbound on Highway 4 on the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2014 when he hit a broken down truck hauling a cattle trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Domes was standing by the side of the truck and was critically injured. She later died in hospital.

There were three children on the bus at the time of the crash, including Domes’ twin boys. They were all treated in hospital for cuts and scratches.

Global News was told by area residents that Cumpstone was the driver of a bus that rolled on a gravel road two weeks before the fatal crash.

No one was injured in the rollover.

Biggar is approximately 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.