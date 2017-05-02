GALLERY: Fort McMurray wildfire before and after images capture devastation, recovery

One year ago this week, the devastating Fort McMurray wildfire swept through the northern Alberta community, destroying several neighbourhoods. In all, the fire consumed nearly 2,600 dwellings, or 10 per cent of the structures in the city.

One year later, some areas of the city are busy with construction. Here’s a before and after look at some of the hardest hit neighbourhoods and places where dramatic images were captured:

Bare land and homes under construction along a street in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood, where terrifying dash camera video showed fire and ash raining down on evacuating vehicles the afternoon of May 3, 2016.

New townhomes being built in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood.

The Fort McMurray Super 8 motel being rebuilt after burning down on May 3, 2016.

The Abasand neighbourhood, which was also destroyed by the wildfire.

Highway 63, where traffic moved slowly as tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Fort McMurray.

Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray.

Burnt trees lining along the Responders Way bridge over Highway 63 in Fort McMurray.

