Canada
April 27, 2017 2:27 pm
Updated: April 27, 2017 2:28 pm

Quebec tables bill to force police to ditch colourful camo pants protest

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal police officers on duty at the courthouse in Montreal on June 11, 2015.

Barry Donnelly/Global News
A A

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has tabled a bill to force municipal police officers to ditch their colourful protest pants.

READ MORE: Camo pants protest: Quebec premier displeased with Montreal police

Story continues below

The bill amends the Police Act to obligate police officers and special constables to wear the uniform and equipment provided by their employer.

READ MORE: Camo pants protest: Judges in Montreal refused to sit over police union pressure tactic

Montreal police have been wearing camouflage and other brightly coloured pants since July 2014 as part of pressure tactics stemming from a battle over pension reforms.

IN PHOTOS: Quebec pension protests get creative

The bill would require the heads of police forces to enforce the rules and would impose hefty fines on officers who don’t comply.

WATCH BELOW: Police camo pants protest controversy

Coiteux has previously said it’s important for police to wear their uniforms to maintain public confidence and ensure officers can be easily identified.

READ MORE: Are Montreal police camo pants here to stay?

He is scheduled to give more details at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
camo pants
camouflage pants
Martin Coiteux
Montreal camo pants
Montreal Police
Montreal police camo pants
Montreal politics
Police Act
Quebec Protests

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News