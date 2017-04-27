Quebec tables bill to force police to ditch colourful camo pants protest

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has tabled a bill to force municipal police officers to ditch their colourful protest pants.

The bill amends the Police Act to obligate police officers and special constables to wear the uniform and equipment provided by their employer.

Montreal police have been wearing camouflage and other brightly coloured pants since July 2014 as part of pressure tactics stemming from a battle over pension reforms.

The bill would require the heads of police forces to enforce the rules and would impose hefty fines on officers who don’t comply.

Coiteux has previously said it’s important for police to wear their uniforms to maintain public confidence and ensure officers can be easily identified.

He is scheduled to give more details at a news conference Thursday afternoon.