Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets agricultural leaders at Sask. farm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a lesson in driving a combine when he visited a farm in southern Saskatchewan today.

Trudeau was at the Lewis Land Limited Farm near Gray, south of Regina, to meet agricultural leaders and learn about canola and the global demand for canola products.

Todd Lewis — president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan — opened up his farm to the prime minister and says they talked about innovation in the canola industry as well as the vital importance of expanded trade.

Trudeau was also talking trade at a news conference at the farm — saying U-S President Donald Trump was ready to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement before they spoke on the phone last night.