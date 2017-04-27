Canada
April 27, 2017 1:03 pm
Updated: April 27, 2017 1:21 pm

Trudeau says Trump was prepared to exit NAFTA until the duo had a chat

By Staff The Canadian Press

President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that renegotiating NAFTA would be the simplest and best thing for Canada, U.S. and Mexico, but added he would not rule out terminating the deal even though it would be a "shock to the system."

A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump was thinking about pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement before the duo spoke by phone on Wednesday evening.

But Trudeau is telling reporters in Saskatchewan he reminded Trump they both were elected on a similar platform of helping people find and keep jobs.

READ MORE: Donald Trump tells Justin Trudeau he won’t terminate NAFTA, renegotiation agreed upon

The prime minister says he pointed out that a lot of jobs and industries were developed under NAFTA – if the deal were cancelled, it would create too much disruption.

Trudeau says that the two agreed instead they could sit down and work on ways to make the deal better, a renegotiation process similar to what’s been done in the past.

Reworking the agreement had been one of Trump’s key campaign promises, but it’s up against a clock.

The U.S. Congress has yet to authorize negotiations and there might be less than a year to get a deal before the Mexican election.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canada nafta
Donald Trump Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump Leaving NAFTA
Justin Trudeau
Trade with Canada and United States

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News