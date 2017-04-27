New Brunswick emergency officials say flooding possible along St. John River

Officials from New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) are warning residents in communities along the St. John River to be on-alert for increasing water levels over the next few days.

N.B. EMO director of communications Robert Duguay said water levels remain high on the St. John river and said they will likely increase by the weekend following the recent rain that fell since Tuesday.

Duguay said water levels are expected to rise near Fredericton, Sheffield, Lakeville Corner and Maugerville. He said they will likely approach flood stage by the weekend and said the EMO is closely monitoring the situation.

NB EMO says water levels on the St. John River could reach or exceed flood stage in coming days. Water levels remain highest in #Jemseg pic.twitter.com/V1tio9Kt07
— Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 27, 2017

He said water levels in Jemseg remain the highest and could exceed flood stage.

“Jemseg is certainly where the water levels are the highest as we speak, and that again will follow the same trends which mean the water levels are going to stay high for the next few days and hopefully after that we [will see] the water decrease,” Duguay said.

“Hopefully it won’t go much higher than the flood stage and we’re hoping also it won’t have any impact on any infrastructure,” Duguay said.

He recommended that residents should stay informed, be cautious along waterways and report any rising water levels or flooding.

Duguay also said drivers should be on the lookout for wildlife along roadways as animals move away from the river as water levels rise.