34 confirmed mumps cases in Saskatchewan

An outbreak of mumps has raised concern, not only in Saskatchewan, but across the country.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of mumps so far this year in the province.

READ MORE: 4 mumps cases confirmed in southwestern Saskatchewan

Between 2012 and 2016, there were a total of four reported mumps cases, with no more than two in one year.

“Mumps is spread by droplet infection, so there’s a high risk in populations that we’re seeing most of the cases in,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said.

“Right now it’s in sports teams, university students or others who live in crowded conditions like work camps.”

READ MORE: Mumps outbreak raises issues over vaccination responsibility

One third of the reported cases are school-aged children who haven’t been immunized.

According to Shahab, a decrease in vaccinations has affected immunity.

Children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine before they are 18 months old.

READ MORE: Mumps outbreak in neighbouring provinces a concern for Sask. health officials

According to health officials, university students, including international students and athletes, may not have had two doses of the vaccine, creating conditions for disease transmission.

People infected with mumps can spread the virus to other from seven days before developing any symptoms to five days after the salivary glands become swollen.