Are you keeping track of your vaccine records as a mumps outbreak looms?

Off the top of your head, do you know what you or your children have been immunized for?

Piecing together old immunization information can be difficult, but with a possible mumps outbreak looming in this province, you’ll want to be updated on your records sooner rather than later.

In Manitoba, there have been 176 confirmed cases of the viral infection reported since last Friday – the highest number of cases in two decades.

Mumps is also making a comeback in parts of Alberta and Toronto, with health officials here bracing for an outbreak of our own.

“To be protected from mumps, you need to get a series of two doses [of vaccine] because one dose will protect, but is not absolute,” said Dr. Johnmark Opondo, deputy medical health Officer for the Saskatoon Health Region (SHR).

In Saskatchewan, if you were vaccinated before the 1990s, you only got a single shot, whereas children born today receive two.

Health officials also point out that vaccines are a lifelong process – they don’t just stop after your childhood and school-age shots. Plus, by getting vaccines in adulthood you’re protecting not only yourself, but also the most vulnerable, including infants less than two months old.

“We are all offering protection to some of the people who can’t be immunized,” Dr. Opondo said.

Here are the handful of vaccines you should get as an adult.

The problem is with the hustle and bustle of life, many these days are barely remembering to get their children’s shots on schedule, let alone keep track of their own.

Parents with infants are sent reminders from the public health department by letter, a phone call, or even text message, but typically adults don’t receive such reminders.

“I think there is a role for reminding people, and it just has not been the practice,” Dr. Opondo added.

In 2015, SHR declared a whooping-cough outbreak after there were 61 confirmed cases that year, up from the usual 10 cases a year and 20 to 30 province-wide.

The majority of cases were adults who hadn’t received a booster shot – and that’s where having a regular doctor to rely on for records can be helpful.

“Part of the challenge for many people is that they don’t have a good, ongoing relationship with a family physician,” said Bryan Salte, associate registrar with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

Salte said most people get care that is more episodic and the physician deals with the problems at hand but not long-ranging issues that a good family physician can help with.

“It can be very helpful for that physician to maintain that record, and perhaps on an annual visit or bi-annual visit go through and be able to say, ‘Have you had this test? What’s the status of your vaccination?'” said Salte. “This can be especially important for children.”

Taking control of their own health is also up to patients, officials say, so find out your vaccination status by calling a public health office in the region where you get your shots.