Hockey handshakes in Alberta banned during mumps outbreak

Just as thousands of young hockey players in Alberta are starting their playoffs, a new rule is being imposed on them.

Both Hockey Calgary and Hockey Alberta have sent memos to the organizations they govern to temporarily halt handshakes.

In a memo from Hockey Calgary Executive Director Kevin Kobelka Monday, the group references a memo from Hockey Alberta Feb. 23, 2017 that recommended players take the following measures:

Not sharing water bottles or drinks

Covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing

Ensuring that participants are completely symptom free before returning to the rink

In addition to those tips, Kobelka has also asked that players keep their gloves on when shaking hands at the end of the game, or stick with “fist bumps.”

Kobelka describes these as temporary changes and has asked that all teams throughout Calgary be notified of the new policy as soon as possible.