Mumps outbreak prompts alert, call to make sure vaccinations up to date

A mumps outbreak in Manitoba has health officials in Saskatchewan concerned that it’s just a matter of time before the virus appears in the province.

Manitoba Health says there have been 176 confirmed cases of mumps since September and up to last Friday.

Most of the initial cases were university students living in Winnipeg or involved in sports, but Manitoba Health says mumps now is being seen in all ages and throughout the province.



Dr. Denise Werker, Saskatchewan’s deputy chief medical officer, says there are also mumps cases in Alberta, so health-care providers in Saskatchewan need to be on the alert – especially those who may not have seen the virus before.

Werker says the outbreak is a reminder for everyone to make sure vaccinations are up to date and to take precautions in locker rooms when it comes to using water bottles or towels.

The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets.