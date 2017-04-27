Man forced teen girl into car, sexually assaulted her: Toronto police

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who they say forced a teenage girl into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her this week.

Police said the incident took place on April 26 around 11:45 a.m. when a 17-year-old girl was walking in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area and was approached by a dark-coloured vehicle.

The girl told police a man offered her a ride but when she refused he grabbed her, forced her into the car and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl managed to escape and alert authorities.

The male suspect is described by police as white, in his 20s, 5’7″ tall and with dirty blonde hair. He was seen wearing a multi-coloured buttoned-up plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).