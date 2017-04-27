Surrey
April 27, 2017 8:33 am

Surrey RCMP officer in hospital following crash

A Surrey RCMP officer is in hospital after his cruiser crashed with a minivan Wednesday night.

Details are still scarce but the crash happened at 184 Street and Fraser Highway around 7:30 p.m.

The officer is believed to have head injuries.

There is no details yet on what caused the crash but Surrey RCMP say they will release information later today.

