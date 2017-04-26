VPD issue warning after East Vancouver sex assaults

Vancouver police have issued a warning following alleged sexual assaults in East Vancouver.

Police say two women were approached by a suspicious man, and a third woman was sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old woman walking near Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street was approached by a man from behind who told her not to move. She fled the scene and called police.

At around‎ 1 a.m., a 34-year-old woman near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue was entering an apartment building when she was grabbed from behind by a stranger. She screamed and the man ran off.

About an hour later, a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted outside an unoccupied house near East 46th Avenue and Doman Street.

According to Vancouver police, the suspect in all three incidents is described as being 20 to 40 years old, five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.