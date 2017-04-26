Sports
Winnipeg Blue Bomber hopefuls looking to become household names during mini-camp

WINNIPEG — As relative unknowns, Winnipeg Blue Bombers prospects are hoping to make a name for themselves during this week’s mini-camp.

Of the 37 players participating in the five practices, 25 have never dressed a down in the CFL. The majority of the rookies were discovered during pay-to-play tryouts south of the border.

“I know a couple guys are still trying to get used to the size of the field,” linebacker Kyle Knox said.

“When I first came here, the 65 yards is a lot wider than what we’re used to in the States.”

For many, it’s their last chance to catch on with a team.

“It’s a blessing to continue to play football,” wide receiver T.J. Lowder said.

“It’s an honour to come out and showcase what I can do.”

If players manage to make an impression, they could earn an invite to next month’s rookie camp. A step closer to becoming a Bomber and living their dream of playing professional football.

