Brampton nurse allegedly used patient database to steal narcotics from hospital

Peel police have arrested a Brampton nurse in connection to an internal theft of medication at a hospital with the William Osler Health System.

According to investigators from 21 Division, they were made aware in January of the potential security breach via the hospitals administration.

It’s alleged that former employee and registered nurse Catharina Demme used patients records on a computer database to obtain narcotics from a dispensary without authorization.

Peel police believe the 58-year-old Demme accessed the drug Percocet from internal stock for non-hospital-related use.

Representatives from William Osler did not return calls to AM640 but did release a statement saying patients of the system were notified of the breach.

“This week, Osler notified patients regarding a breach of confidentiality following an internal investigation that found a hospital employee had viewed or inappropriately used patients’ personal health information to access narcotics (Percocet) for non-hospital use. The employee involved has not worked at the organization since the internal investigation was initiated, and Peel Regional Police and other appropriate authorities have been notified. Osler has fully cooperated with the police and other authorities, and will continue to do so.”

William Osler Health System serves over 1.3 million residents of Brampton, Etobicoke, and surrounding communities. Reps from the network did not reveal which of the hospitals were affected.

Demme was arrested on March 30 by Peel police, and charged with breach of trust and theft under $5,000.

She is scheduled for a court appearance on May 4.