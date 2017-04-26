3 sent to hospital after GO bus sideswiped by tractor trailer on Hwy 401

The Ministry of Transportation is investigating an incident that happened in the north end of the city on Wednesday in which a tractor-trailer sideswiped a GO bus on Highway 401.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikens confirmed that the bus was “full of passengers” and attempting to exit at Keele from the 401 when it was hit around 9:30 a.m.

“Fortunately the driver was able to keep the bus upright,” said Aikens. “There still were some injuries aboard the bus and three people were transported to hospital.”

The injuries sustained by the passengers were non-life threatening.

The bus, travelling from Square One in Mississauga to the Finch GO station, incurred significant damage having several windows broken in the crash.