Economy
April 26, 2017 2:07 pm

Nearly 5,550 people immigrated to Nova Scotia in 2016

By Global News

Lena Diab announced that last year Nova Scotia had welcomed more immigrants than any year since the Second World War

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A A

Nova Scotia set a record for the number of immigrants welcomed to the province in 2016.

According to Immigration Minister Lena Diab, nearly 5,550  people immigrated to the province — more than any year since the Second World War.

“I am so proud of these results,” said Diab in an address to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly on Wednesday. ” Immigration is critical to help build our province, grow our economy and to make Nova Scotia a vibrant, dynamic society.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia immigrants give back to the province they call home

Last year the province also welcomed 1,350 nominees through their Provincial Nominee Program. In 2013 they only had 600 nominees.

In her speech, Diab announced that there is a total of 2,150 immigration spots to fill in the coming year.

There are 350 spots for the Provincial Nominee program and 800 spots under the province’s new Atlantic Immigration Pilot program.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atlantic Canadian Immigrants
Atlantic Canadian Immigrations
Canadian Immigration
Citizenship in Canada
Immigrants in Canada
Immigration figures
Immigration in Canada
Immigration in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News