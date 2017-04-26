Nearly 5,550 people immigrated to Nova Scotia in 2016

Nova Scotia set a record for the number of immigrants welcomed to the province in 2016.

According to Immigration Minister Lena Diab, nearly 5,550 people immigrated to the province — more than any year since the Second World War.

“I am so proud of these results,” said Diab in an address to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly on Wednesday. ” Immigration is critical to help build our province, grow our economy and to make Nova Scotia a vibrant, dynamic society.”

Last year the province also welcomed 1,350 nominees through their Provincial Nominee Program. In 2013 they only had 600 nominees.

In her speech, Diab announced that there is a total of 2,150 immigration spots to fill in the coming year.

There are 350 spots for the Provincial Nominee program and 800 spots under the province’s new Atlantic Immigration Pilot program.