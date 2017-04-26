Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ declared the best-selling album of 2016

After receiving numerous accolades since its April 2016 release, Beyoncé’s Lemonade can now boast an even bigger honour as 2016’s best-selling album.

According to Forbes, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released its annual Global Music Report detailing the past year’s highest selling albums.

Beyoncé is at the top of the heap with her sixth solo album (and her sixth to make it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200), which sold a whopping 2.5 million copies worldwide.

RELATED: Beyoncé founds scholarship programme in honour of ‘Lemonade’ anniversary

Beyoncé’s victory is a narrow one, however; coming in at a close second is Adele’s 25, which sold 2.4 million albums in 2016 — but, as Forbes points out, it was actually released in late 2015, making history by selling 3.38 million albums in its first week in the U.S. alone, more than it sold worldwide throughout the entirety of 2016.

Only two other albums were able to top the 2 million mark in sales during 2016, according to the IFPI: Drake’s Views, which sold 2.3 million to land at third place, and Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which came in at fourth place with 2.1 million units sold.