Entertainment
April 26, 2017 12:59 am

Stephen Colbert has an idea for how to solve the Canadian softwood lumber dispute

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Stephen Colbert spent time reflecting on U.S. President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office on Monday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "And boy, it sure seems longer," Colbert joked. The host criticized Trump for not fulfilling many of his promises during his first 100 days on the job. "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" airs weeknights on Global at 11:35 PM.

A A

“Every day, tensions are rising between the United States and our sworn enemy, Canada.”

That’s how Stephen Colbert began a monologue about Canada’s brewing trade conflict with the United States, which escalated with the announcement of a 20 per cent tariff on imports of Canadian softwood lumber.

In a two-minute series of jokes, Colbert noted that Trump announced the tariff in a meeting with conservative media outlets — “It’s his version of Comic-Con” — and took the opportunity to make a saucy joke about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (that won’t be repeated here).

He also noted Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr’s response to the tariff: “The Government of Canada disagrees strongly with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to impose an unfair and punitive duty.”

“Disagrees strongly!” Colbert emphasized. “Them’s fightin’ words!”

Colbert had an idea for how the two countries could ease tensions. But readers can discover that for themselves.

The tariff is the second of two trade-related salvos that Trump has fired at Canada in recent days.

Last week, he attacked Canada’s dairy industry, saying what the Great White North has done to U.S. farm workers is a “disgrace, it’s a disgrace.”

READ MORE: Why did Donald Trump attack the Canadian dairy industry?

Trump’s remarks came after he had been contacted by the governors of New York and Wisconsin about a pricing policy that sees Ontario dairy producers sell ultra-filtered milk to Canadian processors at prices that are competitive with international rates.

U.S. dairy producers were previously sending ultra-filtered milk to Canada without being subject to heavy tariffs.

The move by Canadian dairy producers has cost U.S. farms over $150 million, according to The Washington Post.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canadian softwood lumber tariff stephen colbert
softwood lumber tariff stephen colbert
Stephen Colbert
stephen colbert canadian softwood lumber tariff
stephen colbert donald trump softwood lumber tariff
stephen colbert softwood lumber
stephen colbert softwood lumber tariff
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News