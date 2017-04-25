Caught On Camera
April 25, 2017 11:16 pm

Suspect caught on camera doing stretches before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in Pennsylvania

A suspect was caught on surveillance video doing a few leg stretches before robbing a donut shop in Philadelphia, Pa., Saturday morning.

At 6:52 a.m., police said a man in a black ski mask entered the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4701 N. Broad Street, armed with a handgun, and jumped over the counter demanding cash from the register.

Video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect throwing a blue bag at the employees, and according to police, he told them they had 20 seconds to give him the money.

The offender left the scene on foot with US$334.

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired at the time of the robbery.

