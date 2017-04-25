Sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant after not returning to Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver Police have issued a warning about a violent sexual offender unlawfully at large.

Forty-six-year-old Joseph Davis is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to report to the Vancouver halfway house where he was staying. Police say he is a four-time federal offender who has served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is serving a long-term supervision order.

Police said Davis may have left the Lower Mainland and may be driving to Manitoba in a 2000 grey, four-door Mercedes Benz with a B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.

Anyone who sees Davis or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.