Sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant after not returning to Vancouver halfway house
A A
Vancouver Police have issued a warning about a violent sexual offender unlawfully at large.
Forty-six-year-old Joseph Davis is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to report to the Vancouver halfway house where he was staying. Police say he is a four-time federal offender who has served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is serving a long-term supervision order.
Police said Davis may have left the Lower Mainland and may be driving to Manitoba in a 2000 grey, four-door Mercedes Benz with a B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.
Anyone who sees Davis or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.