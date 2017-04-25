Changes at Lester B. Pearson School Board amid turmoil

Major changes were announced Tuesday at the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB).

Suanne Stein Day will be taking a personal leave of absence as chair of the board. She will be replaced by commissioner Noel Burke in the interim.

Along with that, Steve Balleine will be taking his retirement at the end of the school year. Balleine is the assistant director of the school board and is responsible for overseeing the vocational programs.

This announcement comes in the midst of turmoil at the LBPSB.

An investigation was recently launched by the province’s anti-corruption squad to review the practices of both the LBPSB and the English Montreal School Board.

Global News first reported Monday about allegations that some teachers were being forced to pass unqualified students at one of their vocational programs.