‘The Bachelor’ star Chris Soules arrested after fatal car crash

Former The Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested Tuesday on a charge of causing a deadly accident and leaving the scene.

Soules, 35, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora on Monday night, sending both vehicles into the ditch and killing the tractor driver, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the victim as 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, a farmer from Aurora, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometres) south of Soules’ farm in Arlington and about 65 miles (105 kilometres) north of Iowa City.

Authorities said someone called 911 to report the crash, but they didn’t immediately release the identity of the caller or audio of the call. Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses and determined that Soules caused the crash and left the scene, according to the complaint, which doesn’t name the witnesses.

Alcohol was found at the scene, and investigators are trying to determine whose it was, said Sheriff Bill Wolgram.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office confirms to ET that Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. and is currently still in jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

A judge set a $10,000, cash-only bond for Soules. He hadn’t been released from jail as of late morning. Wolgram said that if granted pre-trial release, Soules would be required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and surrender his passport.

NBC affiliate KWWL and TMZ are both reporting that the accident occurred around 8:20 p.m. in Iowa on Monday evening.

ET can confirm that the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he passed. Soules’ mugshot from the arrest was released:

Court records show that Soules has had some driving infractions in the past, including a 2006 conviction for operating while intoxicated.

Soules appeared on The Bachelor in 2015. Police put him in custody after being arrested for leaving the scene of the accident. He received medical attention.

KWWL’s Elizabeth Amanieh shared a photo of Soules who appeared in court on Tuesday:

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

—With files from The Associated Press