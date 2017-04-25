Twitter
April 25, 2017 12:22 pm
Updated: April 25, 2017 12:31 pm

Friendly Twitter feud between Manitoba RCMP and Vancouver police

A friendly feud between the Vancouver police and the Manitoba RCMP has taken off on Twitter.

WINNIPEG — The battle of the tweets is on between two Canadian police forces.

In the wake of the frigid spring weather hitting Winnipeg, Vancouver police took to social media in hopes of recruiting some prairie police officers.

READ MORE: Snow storm rolls across Manitoba, leaving behind up to 25 cm of snow

On Monday, the Vancouver police tweeted out, “Dear Manitoba, we’re sorry to hear you’re still having snow. Sincerely, Vancouver. P.S., did anyone mention we’re hiring?”

The tweet shows sunny Vancouver skies and police officers riding horses on the beach.

In response, Manitoba RCMP tweeted out, “Dear Vancouver Police Department, it’s okay, the snow melts quickly off the lawns of our affordable houses.”

Manitoba RCMP then tweeted out a picture comparing housing prices in the two cities.

Vancouver police have yet to tweet back.

