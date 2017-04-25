Wet, cold weather delays spring opening for Edmonton sports fields

Spring weather has yet to arrive in Edmonton and the delay is affecting more than people’s spirits; it’s pushed back the opening of city sports fields until May 12.

Public fields were tentatively scheduled to open this Friday. The revised date pushes the opening back by three weeks.

A city spokesperson said the delay will allow the fields to dry out and for crews to “complete essential maintenance.”

Edmonton Minor Soccer already alerted its players that first games have been delayed at least a week, starting now in the second week of May.

Last week, the city said its sports fields were tentatively scheduled to open on April 28.

The city maintains more than 1,600 outdoor sports fields. Until they’re officially open, staff asked people to stay off them to give them time to dry out and recover from winter.

“In early spring and after heavy rainfall throughout the season, fields may become saturated; water pools or runs off the field, and pools around your foot when you step on it,” the city said in a news release. “Saturated fields should not be used as use may damage turf grass, compact soil and inhibit new growth. When in doubt, don’t use the field; it’s easier to prevent damage than to repair it.”