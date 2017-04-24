Saskatoon weather outlook: winter wonderland of snow blankets Saskatchewan

Story highlights Snowy start to the week Cool weather lingers Tuesday Cloud cover sticks around Warm up into the weekend

Winter wonderland returns to Saskatchewan, but how long will it last?

A winter wonderland returned to Saskatoon, central and southern Saskatchewan this morning with up to 14 centimetres of snow falling in parts of the province by Monday morning.

2 centimetres of snow was reported on the ground in Saskatoon to start the work week with approximately 5 cm in Prince Albert and 13 cm in Regina.

@PQuinlanGlobal nothing like a stunning winters Morning in Beauty, travel careful around Tisdale, a little bit icy this morning #skstorm pic.twitter.com/vmeLih4V95 — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) April 24, 2017

A blanket of snow on the ground tonight in Saskatoon and it continues to fall https://t.co/5qaPO33s7J #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/MaccHTrftf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2017

The disturbance responsible for bringing the snow will continue to move through parts of the province during the day before precipitation eases off in most areas Monday night.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a white start to the day in Saskatoon with some light snow falling to start the day as temperatures sat just below freezing.

Moderate east-southeasterly winds gusted upwards of 40 km/h and made it feel like -8 with wind chill this morning before we warmed up to the freezing mark by noon.

Light snow falling north of Saskatoon currently in Prince Albert. 4 hours straight of freezing rain now in Lloydminster #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/CwIJoRQ4qd — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2017

-7 is what it feels like right now with wind chill over this noon hour in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/gJpmpu4VCL — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 24, 2017

Cloud cover will stick around this afternoon with a very slight chance of a few flurries as we climb up to a daytime high just above freezing.

Tonight

Cloud cover will stick around tonight as we cool down to an overnight low around -4.

Tuesday

Minus double digits is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning as you head out the door under predominantly cloudy skies that will stick around throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to top out a few degrees above freezing with easterly winds around 15 to 20 km/h through the day.

Wednesday-Friday

A system building into Alberta on Wednesday will keep us under mostly cloudy skies until the end of the week with a good chance of flurries on Wednesday before we get into a bit of sunshine on Friday.

Daytime highs will gradually climb through the rest of the week from mid-single digits on Wednesday to close to or even into double digits by Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Another system is likely to swing through on Saturday, which may keep us under mostly cloudy skies during the day before we get into some more sunshine on Sunday with daytime highs both days back into double digits.

