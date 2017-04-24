Kelowna junior racquetball players and coach join Team BC

Four members of the Kelowna Junior Racquetball Team qualified to represent B.C. at the upcoming Canadian Junior National Racquetball Championships in Leamington, Ont., April 26-29.

The young racquetball players all placed first, second, or third in their respective age divisions at the B.C. Provincial Championships in Langley earlier this month.

Malaya Galigan will compete in the Girls 14U singles and 14U doubles divisions.

JoeyCosmo Lee will compete in Boys 12U singles, Boys 14 U singles and Boys 16U doubles.

Mitchell Bell will compete in the Boys 12U singles and Boys 14U singles, while his brother Spencer Bell will compete in the Boys 16U singles and Boys 16U doubles.

Their coach, Richard Gauthier was chosen to serve as head coach for Team BC.

The Kelowna Junior Racquetball Team plays out of Global Fitness & Racquet Centre in Kelowna, where Richard Gauthier is the club’s racquetball professional.