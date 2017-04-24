Alberta Works Week
April 24, 2017 9:59 am
Updated: April 24, 2017 10:02 am

Job fair held at Stampede Grandstand as province hosts Alberta Works Week

By Online Reporter  Global News

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a job fair at Stampede Park on Monday.

The “Your Future is Now” job fair will be held at the Stampede Grandstand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT.

Organizers say employers from the food services, hospitality, retail, landscaping, financial, health, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be in attendance.

The job fair, held by Talent Pool, is one of 100 being held across Alberta from April 24 to 28 as part of Alberta Works Week.

A provincial website says the events will help “connect Albertans to the career services they need to succeed in Alberta’s competitive labour market and realize their full potential.”

The event is open to the public, but will also be host to candidates pre-screened by Talent Pool.

